Dr. Mani Chhetri: A Century of Healing Ends

Celebrated cardiologist Dr. Mani Chhetri has died at the age of 106 at his residence, following complications from a head injury sustained after a fall.

Born on May 23, 1920, in Darjeeling, Dr. Chhetri earned his MBBS in 1944 and then pursued higher education abroad, returning to India to build a reputable career in cardiology.

He served as the director of SSKM Hospital and health services in West Bengal and was awarded the Padma Shri in 1974. Despite retiring in 1982, he stayed active in medical practice for several decades, even as dementia limited his engagements in recent years.