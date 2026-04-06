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Dr. Mani Chhetri: A Century of Healing Ends

Renowned cardiologist Dr. Mani Chhetri, a Padma Shri awardee, passed away at 106. After a fall caused head injuries, his health declined, leading to his demise. He had an illustrious career as a healthcare leader in West Bengal and received national recognition for his medical contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:27 IST
Dr. Mani Chhetri: A Century of Healing Ends
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated cardiologist Dr. Mani Chhetri has died at the age of 106 at his residence, following complications from a head injury sustained after a fall.

Born on May 23, 1920, in Darjeeling, Dr. Chhetri earned his MBBS in 1944 and then pursued higher education abroad, returning to India to build a reputable career in cardiology.

He served as the director of SSKM Hospital and health services in West Bengal and was awarded the Padma Shri in 1974. Despite retiring in 1982, he stayed active in medical practice for several decades, even as dementia limited his engagements in recent years.

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