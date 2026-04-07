Homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Beacon of Fearlessness and Humanity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his birth anniversary, hailing him as an unwavering defender of truth and faith amid challenges.

In his message, Modi described the ninth Sikh Guru as a shining example of fearlessness and sacrifice, whose life reflected profound care for humanity.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that Guru Tegh Bahadur's timeless message would inspire efforts towards building a compassionate and just society.

(With inputs from agencies.)