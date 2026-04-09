Clash of Claims: Fact-Check Unveils Truth Behind Leaders' Speeches

In a detailed rebuttal, Derek O'Brien, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Leader, fact-checked recent claims by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the lingering poverty in India and West Bengal's economic strides.

O'Brien countered Modi's remarks on factory shutdowns and migration, showcasing West Bengal's increase in industrial expansions and employment opportunities, further challenging claims of government job vacancies and crime against women.

The exchange highlights contrasting narratives on India's development, underscoring the ongoing political tension between the TMC and BJP as Modi promises transformational guarantees for West Bengal in forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)