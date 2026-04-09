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Clash of Claims: Fact-Check Unveils Truth Behind Leaders' Speeches

Derek O'Brien fact-checks claims by PM Modi, challenging assertions on India's poverty and West Bengal's progress. He highlights economic growth, employment improvements, and safety rankings in Bengal, while counter-arguing Modi's stance on development and crime in BJP-ruled states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:57 IST
Clash of Claims: Fact-Check Unveils Truth Behind Leaders' Speeches
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  • India

In a detailed rebuttal, Derek O'Brien, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Leader, fact-checked recent claims by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the lingering poverty in India and West Bengal's economic strides.

O'Brien countered Modi's remarks on factory shutdowns and migration, showcasing West Bengal's increase in industrial expansions and employment opportunities, further challenging claims of government job vacancies and crime against women.

The exchange highlights contrasting narratives on India's development, underscoring the ongoing political tension between the TMC and BJP as Modi promises transformational guarantees for West Bengal in forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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