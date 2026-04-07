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Lord Ram: Eternal Sovereign of India's Cultural Soul

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized Lord Ram's role as the eternal king of India, symbolizing its cultural identity. Speaking at Malook Das's birth anniversary, Adityanath highlighted the enduring influence of saints in preserving spiritual traditions and cultural nationalism during historical challenges, culminating in the Ayodhya Ram temple's construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:17 IST
Lord Ram: Eternal Sovereign of India's Cultural Soul
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In a resonant declaration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath affirmed that Lord Ram is India's eternal king, embodying the nation's cultural and spiritual ethos. Addressing a gathering in Mathura-Vrindavan on the 452nd birth anniversary of Malook Das, Adityanath proclaimed that India's civilizational consciousness has long recognized Lord Ram as its sovereign.

Adityanath acknowledged the historical resilience of Sanatan Dharma during foreign invasions, crediting saints like Malook Das for revitalizing societal and cultural nationalism. Referencing Prayagraj's spiritual legacy, he noted its role as a sacred faith center, where rivers converge, attracting millions during sacred events like Kumbh.

The chief minister lauded the contributions of the Vaishnav tradition and saint Ramanandacharya in proliferating spiritual awareness across key regions. He highlighted Tulsidas's defiance against Mughal inducements, underscoring the influence of festivals like Ramleela in fostering social unity and preserving cultural identity through challenging times, ultimately leading to the Ayodhya temple's realization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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