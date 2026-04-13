Delhi on High Alert: Noida Worker Protest Sparks Security Surge
Delhi Police heightened security measures following violent protests by factory workers in Noida over salary revisions. Incidents of arson and vandalism led to strict monitoring at key border points to prevent spillovers into the capital, causing traffic disruptions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police heightened security as a protest by factory workers in Noida escalated to violence, including arson and vandalism, over salary demands.
The unrest prompted increased monitoring at entry points into the capital to prevent potential spillover, with police and paramilitary forces on high alert.
Traffic congestion affected thousands of commuters as authorities maintained vigilance to uphold law and order and ensure safety in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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