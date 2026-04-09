Iranian Delegation Invites Sikhs to Honor Ayatollah's Martyrdom

An Iranian delegation traveled to Amritsar on Wednesday with an important invitation for Sikh leaders. They reached out to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, to attend a memorial service for Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in a joint attack by the US and Israel.

The memorial, set for April 12, will be held at the Iran Cultural House in Delhi. 'We see that a growing number of people are becoming familiar with his (Khamenei's) personality,' explained Mohammad Hussein Ziaeenia, a representative of the Iranian delegation.

The visit underscores Iran's hopes to strengthen ties with the Sikh community by identifying shared cultural and spiritual values, highlighting the belief 'shaheed is alive'. The April 12 commemoration will mark 40 days since Khamenei's martyrdom, a significant date in Iranian traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)