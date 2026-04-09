Sonam Bajwa’s 'Pitt Siyapa' Set for May 1 Theatrical Release

The upcoming Punjabi film 'Pitt Siyapa', starring Sonam Bajwa, is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1. This announcement was made public by Bajwa, known for her roles in popular films like 'Carry on Jatta' and 'Nikka Zaildar', through her Instagram handle on Wednesday.

The post featured the film's poster, showcasing Bajwa at a cash counter handling notes. The film, directed by Rupinder Chahal, is produced under MovieTunnel Productions with a team of producers including Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupesh Abhimanyu Mali, and others.

Currently, Bajwa's recent filmography includes 'Border 2', further solidifying her status in the Punjabi film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)