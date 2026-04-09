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Sonam Bajwa’s 'Pitt Siyapa' Set for May 1 Theatrical Release

The Punjabi film 'Pitt Siyapa', starring Sonam Bajwa, will be released in theaters on May 1. Directed by Rupinder Chahal, the film is produced by MovieTunnel Productions. Bajwa shared the release date on Instagram alongside the film's poster. Her recent work includes the movie 'Border 2'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:47 IST
Sonam Bajwa’s 'Pitt Siyapa' Set for May 1 Theatrical Release
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Punjabi film 'Pitt Siyapa', starring Sonam Bajwa, is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1. This announcement was made public by Bajwa, known for her roles in popular films like 'Carry on Jatta' and 'Nikka Zaildar', through her Instagram handle on Wednesday.

The post featured the film's poster, showcasing Bajwa at a cash counter handling notes. The film, directed by Rupinder Chahal, is produced under MovieTunnel Productions with a team of producers including Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupesh Abhimanyu Mali, and others.

Currently, Bajwa's recent filmography includes 'Border 2', further solidifying her status in the Punjabi film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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