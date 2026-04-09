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Akshay Kumar's Realistic Stunt Approach in 'Bhooth Bangla' Revealed

The horror-comedy film 'Bhooth Bangla,' starring Akshay Kumar, features a behind-the-scenes look at Kumar performing his own stunts. While attempting a jump kick, Kumar injured himself, emphasizing his desire for realistic action without VFX. The film reunites Kumar with director Priyadarshan after 15 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:46 IST
Akshay Kumar's Realistic Stunt Approach in 'Bhooth Bangla' Revealed
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A behind-the-scenes glimpse of the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla' reveals lead actor Akshay Kumar injuring himself during a stunt. Known for his dedication to performing his own stunts, Kumar executed a jump kick but lost balance, resulting in an injury.

The incident highlights Kumar's commitment to authentic action sequences, shunning the growing reliance on VFX and AI in the industry. Kumar, a martial arts enthusiast, expressed his dissatisfaction with the current trend of using digital effects over realistic stunts.

'Bhooth Bangla', which marks the reunion of Kumar with veteran director Priyadarshan after 15 years, also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is produced by Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, and is set to take audiences by storm without digital stunt enhancements.

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