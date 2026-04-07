Paresh Rawal Reflects on 'Bhooth Bangla' and Reunion with Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar
Actor Paresh Rawal expresses delight in reuniting with Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar for 'Bhooth Bangla', a film that rekindles past successes. Shot in Rajasthan's Chomu Palace, the film combines horror with comedy. Rawal discusses the filmmaking process, his belief in the business-first approach, and the ongoing 'Hera Pheri 3' project.
- Country:
- India
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is thrilled to reunite with filmmaker Priyadarshan and co-star Akshay Kumar for the film 'Bhooth Bangla'. This project marks a return to a beloved collaboration that previously delivered hits like 'Garam Masala' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.
'Bhooth Bangla', shot in the picturesque Chomu Palace in Rajasthan, brings a unique blend of horror and comedy. Rawal shares that the film's storytelling, inclusive of a ghostly wedding setting, captures a beautifully haunting aesthetic.
Despite previous delays caused by competing releases, 'Bhooth Bangla' is set to hit theatres by April 17. Meanwhile, Rawal gears up for another installment in the 'Hera Pheri' series, navigating professional hurdles with co-star Kumar, emphasizing there's no animosity impacting their enduring friendship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Showers Impact Crops and Temperatures
Coach Downplays Concerns as Rajasthan Royals Gear Up for Clash Against Mumbai Indians
Interstate LeT module busted: J-K cops search 19 locations, including in Rajasthan and Haryana; recover incriminating material.
Rajasthan Fuel Supplies Unhindered Amid Global Pressures
Healthcare Payment Delays Disrupt Medical Services in Rajasthan