Paresh Rawal Reflects on 'Bhooth Bangla' and Reunion with Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is thrilled to reunite with filmmaker Priyadarshan and co-star Akshay Kumar for the film 'Bhooth Bangla'. This project marks a return to a beloved collaboration that previously delivered hits like 'Garam Masala' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

'Bhooth Bangla', shot in the picturesque Chomu Palace in Rajasthan, brings a unique blend of horror and comedy. Rawal shares that the film's storytelling, inclusive of a ghostly wedding setting, captures a beautifully haunting aesthetic.

Despite previous delays caused by competing releases, 'Bhooth Bangla' is set to hit theatres by April 17. Meanwhile, Rawal gears up for another installment in the 'Hera Pheri' series, navigating professional hurdles with co-star Kumar, emphasizing there's no animosity impacting their enduring friendship.

(With inputs from agencies.)