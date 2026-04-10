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Innovative Tribute: An Officer's Eco-Friendly Farewell to Tradition

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe led an environmentally friendly funeral for his mother, prioritizing scientific thinking. His family buried ashes and planted a banyan tree, deviating from traditional rites. Mundhe emphasizes nature's role and calls for modern society to prioritize environmental protection over rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:47 IST
Innovative Tribute: An Officer's Eco-Friendly Farewell to Tradition
  • Country:
  • India

Tukaram Mundhe, an IAS officer from Maharashtra, recently showcased a shift in traditional practices by opting for an eco-friendly approach during his mother's final rites. In a departure from convention, ashes were buried and a banyan tree was planted at the site to symbolize perpetual blessings and environmental consciousness.

Highlighting the importance of scientific thinking and environmental conservation, Mundhe's actions were not merely personal choices but a call to society to prioritize nature over cultural rituals. His viewpoint stresses nature as the supreme force deserving devotion as the true tribute.

Mundhe further broke away from traditional funerary customs by completing all ceremonies within three days, emphasizing practicality over ritualistic practices. His actions encourage modern society to rethink old traditions in favor of an earth-friendly legacy.

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