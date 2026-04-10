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'Daadi Ki Shaadi' Set to Break Traditions on May 8

The film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', starring Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor, is set to release on May 8. Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the movie explores generational conflicts and stars Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in her Bollywood debut. Produced by RTake Studios and BeingU Studios, it promises a comedic family narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:07 IST
'Daadi Ki Shaadi' Set to Break Traditions on May 8
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly anticipated film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', featuring popular comedians and actors, Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor, will premiere on May 8, as announced by the filmmakers on Friday. The movie is a production of RTake Studios and BeingU Studios and is directed by Ashish R Mohan.

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share the poster of the film with the caption highlighting the generational appeal of the narrative, 'Daadi is breaking the internet - and the rules! Is the family with her or against her? Find out in 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', releasing on 8th May. Gen D to Gen Z - all are invited.'

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor. Other notable cast members include Sarath Kumar, Nikhat Hegde, Tejaswini Kolhapure, and Sadia Khatib, who add depth and dynamism to this intriguing family comedy.

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