India Commemorates 200th Birth Anniversary of Social Reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 200th birth anniversary, acknowledging his pivotal role in championing women's rights and advocating for the marginalized. Phule's contributions to equality, justice, and education were highlighted as instrumental in forging societal change. His legacy continues to inspire efforts toward societal progress.

In a ceremony earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu joined PM Modi in paying floral tribute to Phule at Prerna Sthal, located on Parliament premises. High-profile leaders, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, and Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and JP Nadda, were present to honor the social reformer's enduring legacy.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, born in 1827 in Satara, Maharashtra, is celebrated for his relentless pursuit of abolishing the caste system, promoting women's education, and empowering the oppressed. He, alongside his wife Savitribai Phule, was pivotal in pioneering women's education in India. Phule's foundation of the Satyashodhak Samaj aimed at securing equal rights for peasants and lower-caste individuals. This milestone anniversary is being marked with transformative events as announced by PM Modi during last year's Independence Day address.

(With inputs from agencies.)