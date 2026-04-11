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Controversy Swirls Around Kerala Temple Marriage

The CPI state secretary claims a political motive behind the controversy of a young woman's marriage in Kerala following her rise to fame at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela. An investigation in Madhya Pradesh questions her age, with allegations of political meddling by parties, sparking debates among leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:00 IST
Controversy Swirls Around Kerala Temple Marriage
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The marriage of a young woman, who gained attention at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, has sparked political controversy following her nuptials with a Muslim man in a Kerala temple.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam criticized the alleged political motives and supported the couple, emphasizing the approval of the marriage based on Aadhaar card information that verified her age.

Concerns were raised after claims from Madhya Pradesh government suggested the woman was underage, igniting a political tug-of-war with accusations of a deeper conspiracy involving CPI(M) leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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