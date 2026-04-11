Controversy Swirls Around Kerala Temple Marriage

The marriage of a young woman, who gained attention at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, has sparked political controversy following her nuptials with a Muslim man in a Kerala temple.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam criticized the alleged political motives and supported the couple, emphasizing the approval of the marriage based on Aadhaar card information that verified her age.

Concerns were raised after claims from Madhya Pradesh government suggested the woman was underage, igniting a political tug-of-war with accusations of a deeper conspiracy involving CPI(M) leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)