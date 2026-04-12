The Timeless Legacy of Asha Bhosle: A Melodious Farewell

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice resonated through Bollywood for over seven decades, passed away due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recognized her unparalleled talent and influence on Indian music, offering condolences via a social media post.

Asha Bhosle's career was marked by a unique ability to adapt to diverse musical genres. Her voice transcended linguistic barriers, weaving a legacy in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and more. Her melodious contributions have left an indelible imprint on Indian culture, endearing her to millions worldwide.

Amit Shah fondly recalled her simple and warm disposition and their conversations on music and art. Despite her passing, Shah affirmed that Asha Bhosle's voice would continue to echo in the hearts of her countless admirers. The nation joins in remembering her timeless legacy. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.

(With inputs from agencies.)