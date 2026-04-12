Remembering the Timeless Voice of Asha Bhosle

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in a Mumbai hospital following multiple organ failure. Her death has sent ripples across the nation, and her absence leaves an indelible mark on the music industry.

Political figures like Congress leader V D Satheesan and Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to social media to express their grief and admiration for the singer. Satheesan hailed her as a 'sensational and supremely versatile artist,' while Chandrasekhar emphasized her songs' everlasting impact on the hearts of millions.

Asha Bhosle's expansive repertoire, ranging from ghazals to pop, has enriched the lives of many and her golden voice will continue to inspire future generations. Her profound musical contributions solidify her place as one of India's most enduring musical icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)