Honoring the Legacy of Dr. B R Ambedkar

In a solemn tribute, President Droupadi Murmu paid respects to Dr. B R Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary at Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar. The President's homage underscored Ambedkar's pivotal role as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Joining the President, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat also laid flowers in memory of the esteemed leader. Ambedkar's legacy continues to influence India's socio-political dynamics.

Dr. B R Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, was celebrated for his transformative contributions until his passing on December 6, 1956.

(With inputs from agencies.)