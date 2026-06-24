A New Chapter for Villa Certosa: Berlusconi's Legacy Retreat Sold

Villa Certosa, the luxury Sardinian estate once owned by the late Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, has been sold to a company linked to Qatar's ruling family for €350 million. Famous for its opulent gatherings and prominent guests, the sale marks a new chapter in the property's storied past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silvio Berlusconis Heirs Have Agreed To Sell The Former Italian Prime Ministers Luxury Sardinian Retreat | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:04 IST
A New Chapter for Villa Certosa: Berlusconi's Legacy Retreat Sold

Villa Certosa, once the epitome of Silvio Berlusconi's luxurious lifestyle, has found a new owner. Berlusconi's heirs have sold the lavish Sardinian estate to Constellation Hotels Holding Ltd, linked to Qatar's royal family, for approximately €350 million.

This coastal property, spanning 120 hectares and equipped with opulent amenities such as swimming pools, an amphitheater, and a mock volcano, hosted notable guests, including political figures and celebrities like Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The sale, part of the Berlusconi family's efforts to streamline their vast real estate holdings, follows years of speculation over potential buyers, with previous interest from entities in Spain, Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026