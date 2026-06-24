A New Chapter for Villa Certosa: Berlusconi's Legacy Retreat Sold

Silvio Berlusconis Heirs Have Agreed To Sell The Former Italian Prime Ministers Luxury Sardinian Retreat

Villa Certosa, once the epitome of Silvio Berlusconi's luxurious lifestyle, has found a new owner. Berlusconi's heirs have sold the lavish Sardinian estate to Constellation Hotels Holding Ltd, linked to Qatar's royal family, for approximately €350 million.

This coastal property, spanning 120 hectares and equipped with opulent amenities such as swimming pools, an amphitheater, and a mock volcano, hosted notable guests, including political figures and celebrities like Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The sale, part of the Berlusconi family's efforts to streamline their vast real estate holdings, follows years of speculation over potential buyers, with previous interest from entities in Spain, Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia.