A New Chapter for Villa Certosa: Berlusconi's Legacy Retreat Sold
Villa Certosa, the luxury Sardinian estate once owned by the late Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, has been sold to a company linked to Qatar's ruling family for €350 million. Famous for its opulent gatherings and prominent guests, the sale marks a new chapter in the property's storied past.
Villa Certosa, once the epitome of Silvio Berlusconi's luxurious lifestyle, has found a new owner. Berlusconi's heirs have sold the lavish Sardinian estate to Constellation Hotels Holding Ltd, linked to Qatar's royal family, for approximately €350 million.
This coastal property, spanning 120 hectares and equipped with opulent amenities such as swimming pools, an amphitheater, and a mock volcano, hosted notable guests, including political figures and celebrities like Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
The sale, part of the Berlusconi family's efforts to streamline their vast real estate holdings, follows years of speculation over potential buyers, with previous interest from entities in Spain, Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia.