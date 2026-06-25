Chaos in Cabo: Vehicle Plows Through Celebratory Crowd

Over A Dozen People Were Injured On Wednesday Night When A Vehicle Drove Through A Crowd In The Popular Tourist Resort Of Cabo San Lucas During A Celebration Of Mexicos World Cup Match Victory

Over a dozen individuals sustained injuries when a vehicle plowed through a crowd in Cabo San Lucas during celebratory events for Mexico's recent World Cup victory, as confirmed by Los Cabos' city hall.

Preliminary reports indicate that a vehicle, surrounded by a crowd, drove through them due to reasons yet to be determined. In total, seventeen individuals, including the driver, required medical attention. The driver has been apprehended.

Video footage circulating online purportedly showing the incident remains unverified. Acting Mayor Jose Manuel Larumbe expressed solidarity with those affected and pledged transparency in the ongoing investigation.