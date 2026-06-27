Isha Johansen: Revolutionizing Sierra Leone Soccer with Heart and Passion

Isha Johansen, founder of a youth soccer club in Sierra Leone, changed lives through football. Her role as the first female president of the Sierra Leone Football Association and a FIFA Council member was marred by corruption allegations, later dismissed. Her memoir reveals her journey in transforming football's narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | When Isha Johansen Founded A Youth Soccer Club In Postwar Sierra Leone | Updated: 27-06-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 15:30 IST
Isha Johansen: Revolutionizing Sierra Leone Soccer with Heart and Passion

Isha Johansen, a pivotal figure in Sierra Leonean football, harnessed the power of sport to rebuild communities post-civil war. As the first woman to lead the Sierra Leone Football Association and to join the FIFA Council, she faced corruption allegations, which were eventually dropped amidst claims of political motivation.

Johansen's memoir, "The Uncommon Enemy: A True Story of Football, Power and Betrayal," details her struggles within football's global governance and stresses the sport's role in societal development. Her efforts in founding FC Johansen sought to reintegrate displaced youth into society, emphasizing education alongside football excellence.

In conversation with Reuters, Johansen reflects on the challenges of global football, the systemic nature of corruption, and the transformative potential of the expanded World Cup. She remains hopeful about football's ability to unite and elevate, both in Sierra Leone and worldwide.

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