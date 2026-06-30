Annu Kapoor Reflects on Four-Decade Career, Upcoming Film 'Uttar Da Puttar'

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor celebrates 44 years in the entertainment industry, acknowledging the pivotal support from his elder brother Ranjit Kapoor and the Azmi family. Besides recalling early challenges, Kapoor highlights his latest project, 'Uttar Da Puttar,' set for a 2026 release, promising an interesting take on Vastu-inspired living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 13:18 IST
Annu Kapoor Reflects on Four-Decade Career, Upcoming Film 'Uttar Da Puttar'
Annu Kapoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Renowned actor Annu Kapoor expressed his gratitude as he reflected on a prolific career in the entertainment industry spanning over four decades. In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Kapoor highlighted the crucial support he received during his formative years from his elder brother Ranjit Kapoor, esteemed filmmaker Prakash Jha, and the Azmi family.

Kapoor recounted his humble beginnings and the pivotal people who contributed to his career growth. He narrated how a message from his brother Ranjit, relayed by Prakash Jha, catalyzed his journey into theatre, marking his role in Henrik Ibsen's play 'An Enemy of the People' alongside the legendary late Om Puri.

The actor paid heartfelt tributes to the late Shaukat Kaifi, remembering the love and encouragement she lavished during his early days. As he gears up for his upcoming film 'Uttar Da Puttar,' which is set to release in 2026, Kapoor teased a unique storyline centered around Vastu and life directions, beckoning audiences with its intriguing premise.

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