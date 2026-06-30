Annu Kapoor Reflects on Four-Decade Career, Upcoming Film 'Uttar Da Puttar'

Renowned actor Annu Kapoor expressed his gratitude as he reflected on a prolific career in the entertainment industry spanning over four decades. In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Kapoor highlighted the crucial support he received during his formative years from his elder brother Ranjit Kapoor, esteemed filmmaker Prakash Jha, and the Azmi family.

Kapoor recounted his humble beginnings and the pivotal people who contributed to his career growth. He narrated how a message from his brother Ranjit, relayed by Prakash Jha, catalyzed his journey into theatre, marking his role in Henrik Ibsen's play 'An Enemy of the People' alongside the legendary late Om Puri.

The actor paid heartfelt tributes to the late Shaukat Kaifi, remembering the love and encouragement she lavished during his early days. As he gears up for his upcoming film 'Uttar Da Puttar,' which is set to release in 2026, Kapoor teased a unique storyline centered around Vastu and life directions, beckoning audiences with its intriguing premise.