German Giants Stumble: Paraguay Triggers World Cup Exit

Germany faced a stunning exit from the FIFA World Cup's round of 32, losing to Paraguay on penalties. This loss highlights Germany's ongoing struggles on the international stage since their 2014 victory. Issues like a persistent defensive weak spot and rare penalty shootout losses continue to plague the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 17:50 IST
German Giants Stumble: Paraguay Triggers World Cup Exit
Germany players look dejected after Nick Woltemade has his penalty saved during the penalty shootout (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Germany's unexpected exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup occurred in the round of 32, where they were defeated by Paraguay, a team known for reaching the quarterfinals in 2010. The Germans' inability to maintain a clean sheet was underscored once again, leaving the four-time champions vulnerable.

The match saw controversy when the VAR ruled out a goal that could have secured Germany's win, leading to their downfall in a penalty shootout, which Paraguay won 4-3. Since its last major triumph in the 2014 World Cup, Germany's presence on the grand stage has faltered significantly.

According to ESPN, Germany has struggled in major tournaments post-2014, including early exits in Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup. The team fell out in the Euro 2020 round of 16 and again faced a group stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their recent Euro 2024 campaign ended in the quarterfinals. A persistent inability to keep opponents from scoring continues to mar their past and present performances.

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