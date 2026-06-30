German Giants Stumble: Paraguay Triggers World Cup Exit

Germany's unexpected exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup occurred in the round of 32, where they were defeated by Paraguay, a team known for reaching the quarterfinals in 2010. The Germans' inability to maintain a clean sheet was underscored once again, leaving the four-time champions vulnerable.

The match saw controversy when the VAR ruled out a goal that could have secured Germany's win, leading to their downfall in a penalty shootout, which Paraguay won 4-3. Since its last major triumph in the 2014 World Cup, Germany's presence on the grand stage has faltered significantly.

According to ESPN, Germany has struggled in major tournaments post-2014, including early exits in Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup. The team fell out in the Euro 2020 round of 16 and again faced a group stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their recent Euro 2024 campaign ended in the quarterfinals. A persistent inability to keep opponents from scoring continues to mar their past and present performances.