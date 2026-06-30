Tariif rates were a hot topic during Donald Trump's presidency, initially sparking widespread concern due to their perceived economic impact. However, the actual damage was less severe, partly thanks to technological growth and trade agreements, as analyzed in a recent Brookings Institution paper.

Despite fears, the real economic effects were minimized by various factors, including a lower-than-expected application of tariffs. Retaliation from major trading partners was limited, with China being a notable exception. Meanwhile, an AI boom contributed positively to the global economic landscape.

The long-term impact of these tariffs remains uncertain. Although U.S. consumers bore the brunt through increased prices, government revenue saw a significant rise. It's essential to monitor how these dynamics evolve in coming years, drawing parallels to examples like Brexit.