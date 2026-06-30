Mayawati Demands Transparency in Ayodhya Temple Donation Scandal

BSP leader Mayawati raises concerns over alleged financial misconduct at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Temple. She calls for transparency, advises against politicization, and suggests adopting accounting practices from prominent temples. The case intensifies political debates in Uttar Pradesh. Accused individuals are remanded to custody amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 17:48 IST
Mayawati Demands Transparency in Ayodhya Temple Donation Scandal
BSP Supremo Mayawati (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday voiced grave concerns regarding alleged financial misconduct at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Declaring the acts of theft and embezzlement as 'extremely serious,' she insisted that those culpable should face stern action.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister urged against politicizing the matter, advocating instead for a transparent system to manage temple offerings, akin to those utilized by other prominent Indian temples.

Mayawati's remarks follow an escalating political debate in Uttar Pradesh with allegations being traded between the ruling BJP and the Opposition. Amid this backdrop, a local court has placed accused individuals in 14-day judicial custody, as investigations continue.

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