Mayawati Demands Transparency in Ayodhya Temple Donation Scandal

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday voiced grave concerns regarding alleged financial misconduct at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Declaring the acts of theft and embezzlement as 'extremely serious,' she insisted that those culpable should face stern action.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister urged against politicizing the matter, advocating instead for a transparent system to manage temple offerings, akin to those utilized by other prominent Indian temples.

Mayawati's remarks follow an escalating political debate in Uttar Pradesh with allegations being traded between the ruling BJP and the Opposition. Amid this backdrop, a local court has placed accused individuals in 14-day judicial custody, as investigations continue.