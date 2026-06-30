Ugandan Media Outlets Shut Down Amidst Military Tensions

A Leading East African Media Group Whose Outlets In Uganda Were Shut Down At The Weekend By Soldiers Is In Talks With The Military To Reopen

The shutdown of media outlets in Uganda by the military over the weekend has sparked international backlash. Discussions between Nation Media Group (NMG) and Ugandan military officials are ongoing, aiming for a resolution amidst mounting pressure.

The closure, directed by Muhoozi Kainerugaba, President Museveni's son, has been met with protests from Amnesty International. Kainerugaba's decision has been criticized as a continuation of his campaign against independent media, further escalating tensions around free speech.

International reactions include a call from U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Jim Risch, urging Washington to reconsider its security ties with Uganda. The situation highlights the growing pressure on Uganda regarding media freedoms.