India Braces for Below-Average July Monsoon
India is set to experience below-average monsoon rainfall in July following a notably dry June, threatening agricultural output and economic growth. The India Meteorological Department predicts July rainfall will fall below 94% of the long-term average, triggering worries about the impact on Asia's third-largest economy.
India is facing the prospect of below-average monsoon rainfall in July, raising concerns about the country's agricultural output and economic stability. The announcement comes after India's fifth-driest June recorded since 1901.
The India Meteorological Department forecasts July's monsoon rainfall to fall below 94% of the long-period average. This prediction has agriculture experts and economists worried as India, Asia's third-largest economy, relies heavily on monsoon rains for farming.
The weather department's cautionary statement serves as a potential warning for policy makers to prepare for impacts on farm output and related economic growth issues.
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