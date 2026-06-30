India Braces for Below-Average July Monsoon

India Is Likely To Receive Belowaverage Monsoon Rainfall In July After Logging Its Fifthdriest June Since Records Began In

India is facing the prospect of below-average monsoon rainfall in July, raising concerns about the country's agricultural output and economic stability. The announcement comes after India's fifth-driest June recorded since 1901.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts July's monsoon rainfall to fall below 94% of the long-period average. This prediction has agriculture experts and economists worried as India, Asia's third-largest economy, relies heavily on monsoon rains for farming.

The weather department's cautionary statement serves as a potential warning for policy makers to prepare for impacts on farm output and related economic growth issues.