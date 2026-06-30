Love and Conflict: The Story Behind 'Birds of War'

The documentary 'Birds of War' narrates the love story of journalist Janay Boulos and Syrian cameraman Abd Alkader Habak, who met during the conflict in Aleppo. What started as a professional collaboration blossomed into a personal relationship, explored deeply in the film now airing in UK cinemas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current World News Briefs Journalists Find Love Amid Chaos Of Conflict In Birds Of War Journalist Janay Boulos First Connected With Syrian Cameraman Abd Alkader Habak In | Updated: 30-06-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 18:30 IST
Love and Conflict: The Story Behind 'Birds of War'
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The newly released documentary 'Birds of War' offers a gripping narrative of love amid chaos. It chronicles the journey of journalist Janay Boulos and Syrian cameraman Abd Alkader Habak, who first crossed paths during the battle for Aleppo in 2016. This tale of connection, surviving through the exchange of messages during wartime, is now playing in UK cinemas.

The documentary unravels how the pair's relationship transitioned from a professional interaction into a deeply personal bond. As the devastating battle for Aleppo unfolded, their story stands out as a beacon of hope and unity in a world torn by war and unrest.

'Birds of War,' through its poignant storytelling and intimate portrayals, highlights the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love, even in the face of conflict. It's a tale of finding personal peace amid public turmoil, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide.

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