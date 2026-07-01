Miracle in Venezuela: A Young Survivor Emerges Amid Devastation

In the aftermath of Venezuela's devastating earthquakes, Jordanian rescuers saved Klieber Moran, a child found alive after six days under debris. Despite the chaos, hope prevails as UNICEF delivers essential supplies to aid the affected population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jordanian Emergency Workers In Venezuela | Updated: 01-07-2026 01:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 01:16 IST
Miracle in Venezuela: A Young Survivor Emerges Amid Devastation

In a remarkable event amid the tragedy, Jordanian emergency workers rescued a young child named Klieber Moran from the rubble in Venezuela, six days after the nation was struck by catastrophic earthquakes.

The rescue, executed in La Guaira state, brought a glimmer of hope in ongoing efforts where thousands remain trapped. Venezuelan authorities report the earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, resulted in widespread devastation.

Following the rescue, the child was immediately taken to Caracas for medical attention. Meanwhile, a UNICEF shipment with life-saving supplies arrived, offering crucial support to those in need.

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