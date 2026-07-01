Stan Wawrinka Bids Emotional Wimbledon Farewell

Stan Wawrinka Made His Final Wimbledon Appearance In A Defeat By Matteo Berrettini In The First Round On Tuesday

Stan Wawrinka received a warm farewell applause as he exited Wimbledon for the last time, losing to Matteo Berrettini in a four-hour, 20-minute battle.

The Swiss tennis star, known for his Grand Slam victories, is set to retire in 2026, marking the end of a storied career that began with his Australian Open win in 2014.

Despite expressing his reluctance to retire, Wawrinka acknowledged that it was time. Meanwhile, Berrettini advances to face Frenchman Arthur Fils in the next round.