Stan Wawrinka Bids Emotional Wimbledon Farewell

Stan Wawrinka made his final Wimbledon appearance with a heart-fought defeat against Matteo Berrettini. The Swiss player, known for his Grand Slam victories, will retire in 2026. Despite his loss, Wawrinka leaves a legacy of admiration and outstanding achievements in tennis, including a Grand Slam title in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stan Wawrinka Made His Final Wimbledon Appearance In A Defeat By Matteo Berrettini In The First Round On Tuesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 02:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 02:49 IST
Stan Wawrinka Bids Emotional Wimbledon Farewell
Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka received a warm farewell applause as he exited Wimbledon for the last time, losing to Matteo Berrettini in a four-hour, 20-minute battle.

The Swiss tennis star, known for his Grand Slam victories, is set to retire in 2026, marking the end of a storied career that began with his Australian Open win in 2014.

Despite expressing his reluctance to retire, Wawrinka acknowledged that it was time. Meanwhile, Berrettini advances to face Frenchman Arthur Fils in the next round.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026