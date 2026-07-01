Ukraine Secures Saab Gripen E Fighter Jets in $2.54 Billion Deal
Swedish defense firm Saab has signed a $2.54 billion contract to deliver 16 Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine. The agreement, facilitated through discussions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, includes technical support and is set for delivery by 2030.
In a significant arms agreement, Swedish defense company Saab has finalized a contract to supply 16 Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine, worth approximately 24.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.54 billion).
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the deal on Telegram after discussions with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, outlining the procurement and associated technical support.
Deliveries are anticipated by 2029-2030, and separate deliveries of Gripen C/D aircraft are set for 2027 as both nations aim to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.