Swedish Defence Equipment Maker Saab Signed A Contract On Tuesday To Deliver Gripen E Fighter Aircraft To Ukraine In A Deal Worth About Billion Swedish Crowns Billion Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

In a significant arms agreement, Swedish defense company Saab has finalized a contract to supply 16 Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine, worth approximately 24.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.54 billion).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the deal on Telegram after discussions with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, outlining the procurement and associated technical support.

Deliveries are anticipated by 2029-2030, and separate deliveries of Gripen C/D aircraft are set for 2027 as both nations aim to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.