Russias Foreign Ministry Urged Pakistan And Afghanistan On Tuesday To Use Diplomacy To Resolve Their Longstanding Differences A Foreign Ministry Statement Referred To The Tragic Episode Of Pakistan Airstrikes Carried Out On Border Areas The United Nations Said On Monday At Least People Were Killed Pakistans Security Forces And The Afghan Taliban Gave Higher Figures The Russian Side Urges Islamabad And Kabul To End The Armed Conflict And Resolve Disputed Issues Through Political And Diplomatic Means

In a recent plea for peace, Russia's Foreign Ministry has urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to abandon armed conflict, advocating for a diplomatic resolution to their long-lasting differences. The call comes after a "tragic episode" involving airstrikes on the border areas.

The United Nations reported at least 28 casualties as a result of these strikes. However, Pakistan's security forces and the Afghan Taliban presented higher figures, indicating the severity of the situation.

Accusations are flying, with Pakistan claiming Afghanistan harbors militants responsible for attacks in Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban, however, denies such allegations, labeling them as internal issues of Pakistan. Russia insists that a political solution should prevail.