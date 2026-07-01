Diplomacy Over Conflict: Russia Urges Resolution Between Pakistan and Afghanistan
Russia's Foreign Ministry has called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve their enduring conflict through diplomatic avenues. Following airstrikes at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border that resulted in numerous casualties, Russia emphasizes a political solution, acknowledging differences over accusations of harboring militants.
In a recent plea for peace, Russia's Foreign Ministry has urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to abandon armed conflict, advocating for a diplomatic resolution to their long-lasting differences. The call comes after a "tragic episode" involving airstrikes on the border areas.
The United Nations reported at least 28 casualties as a result of these strikes. However, Pakistan's security forces and the Afghan Taliban presented higher figures, indicating the severity of the situation.
Accusations are flying, with Pakistan claiming Afghanistan harbors militants responsible for attacks in Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban, however, denies such allegations, labeling them as internal issues of Pakistan. Russia insists that a political solution should prevail.
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