Shimla Police Crack Jewelry Heist with Arrests in Punjab

Shimla Police have successfully recovered jewelry worth ₹45-50 lakh, arresting two Punjab women involved in the theft. The case, originating on June 25, was solved through meticulous investigation and cyber analysis, tracing the suspects to Punjab. Both women are now in custody, awaiting further legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 20:36 IST
Shimla Police Crack Jewelry Heist with Arrests in Punjab
Logo of Himachal Pradesh Police (Photo/X/@himachalpolice). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant breakthrough, Shimla Police have recovered stolen gold and silver jewelry valued at approximately ₹45-50 lakh and apprehended two women from Punjab implicated in the theft. Officials announced the arrest on Wednesday, marking a decisive action in a theft case registered at the Sadar Police Station.

The theft, reported by Shimla resident Khub Singh Thakur, occurred while he shopped in Lower Bazaar, with offenders allegedly stealing around 40 tolas of gold and 250 grams of silver from his sling bag. The case, lodged under FIR No. 81/26, triggered an extensive investigation involving CCTV analysis and cyber forensics.

Ensuing investigations revealed the suspects' movements through various locations en route to Punjab, as they attempted to evade capture. A raid in Punjab on June 28 led to their arrest and the full recovery of the stolen items. The accused, Chandravati and Rekha, are now in custody pending further inquiry into their criminal backgrounds.

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