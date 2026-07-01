Canada Joins Eurovision: A Historic Debut in 2027

Canada will join the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027, marking the first new country since Australia in 2015. The European Broadcasting Union confirmed the news. CBC/Radio-Canada will detail Canada's entry process later this year. The event will take place in Bulgaria, amidst current geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canada Will Participate In The Eurovision Song Contest In | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:12 IST
Canada Joins Eurovision: A Historic Debut in 2027
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In a groundbreaking move, Canada will participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, becoming the first new country to join since Australia in 2015, according to an announcement made Wednesday by the event's organizers.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has revealed that Canada will compete in the Semi-Finals, and CBC/Radio-Canada is expected to release information on the selection process for the country's entry later this year. The forthcoming contest will be hosted in Bulgaria, following the country's victory in May.

This development comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the event due to a recent dispute over Israel's military actions in Gaza, linked to the Hamas-led attack in October 2023. While Eurovision participation traditionally extends beyond Europe to all EBU member countries, Canada's full membership now secures its eligibility for next year's 71st edition.

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