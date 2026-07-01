Gujarat Launches Summer Moong Procurement Under PM-AASHA Scheme

The Gujarat government has announced a new initiative to support local farmers by commencing the procurement of summer moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) from July 7. This move, under the Central government's PM-AASHA Yojana, was confirmed in a press release from the Chief Minister's Office following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

According to the spokesperson and Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, the MSP for the summer moong has been set at Rs 8,768 per quintal for the 2025-26 season. This measure aims to assist farmers whenever market prices drop below the MSP, thereby preventing financial losses. It was noted that 14,383 farmers across Gujarat have registered for this scheme, with procurement centers established in 51 districts.

To ensure a smooth procurement process, registered farmers will receive SMS notifications about their schedules. They must sell their produce at the designated centers, with a maximum limit fixed at 1,500 kilograms per farmer. The initiative highlights the government's commitment to protecting farmers' incomes against market volatility.