Reviving the Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Connection
Turkey's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has engaged in discussions with Iraqi officials to strengthen energy cooperation, focusing particularly on the Iraq-Turkey Crude Oil Pipeline. The strategic pipeline, extending from Kirkuk to Ceyhan, remains a critical link for energy transport between the two nations.
In a recent move to fortify regional energy alliances, Turkey's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar held crucial meetings with senior Iraqi officials from both the oil and foreign ministries.
The dialogue revolved around boosting cooperation, with a keen focus on the strategic Iraq-Turkey Crude Oil Pipeline, a vital infrastructure that spans from Kirkuk to Ceyhan.
The discussions underscore the significant importance of the pipeline in facilitating energy transport and enhancing bilateral relations between Turkey and Iraq.