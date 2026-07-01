Ayushmann Khurrana to Headline Genre-Bending 'Mupapa'

In a significant cinematic venture, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up to star in 'Mupapa', a groundbreaking film representing a collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures.

The film is poised to push genre boundaries under the direction of Sameer Saxena, with YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani spearheading the production efforts.

Scheduled for release on February 19, 2027, 'Mupapa' promises to deliver a new visual experience, aligning with Aditya Chopra's vision to innovate the film industry's creative model.