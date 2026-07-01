Ayushmann Khurrana to Headline Genre-Bending 'Mupapa'
Ayushmann Khurrana stars in 'Mupapa', Yash Raj Films' inaugural venture with Posham Pa Pictures. Directed by Sameer Saxena and produced by YRF's Akshaye Widhani, the groundbreaking theatrical film is set for a February 19, 2027 release, promising an innovative cinematic experience with a visionary collaboration.
In a significant cinematic venture, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up to star in 'Mupapa', a groundbreaking film representing a collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures.
The film is poised to push genre boundaries under the direction of Sameer Saxena, with YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani spearheading the production efforts.
Scheduled for release on February 19, 2027, 'Mupapa' promises to deliver a new visual experience, aligning with Aditya Chopra's vision to innovate the film industry's creative model.