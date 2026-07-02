Josh Brolin's Close Call: From Anxious Exit to Embracing Ridley Scott's Vision

In a surprising revelation, actor Josh Brolin confessed he almost quit Ridley Scott's upcoming film 'The Dog Stars' after just one day of filming. The actor disclosed feeling anxious and unsettled by Scott's unconventional working methods, which included minimal rehearsals, according to a report by People.

Brolin recounted how he contacted his agent, contemplating an exit from the project. Describing his agent as a 'close friend,' Brolin shared that he was advised to reflect on the decision. A pivotal conversation with Scott, who showed Brolin footage of an engaging scene with co-star Jacob Elordi, transformed his perspective.

Brolin ultimately embraced Scott's fast-paced, creative approach, describing it as both stratospherically creative and challenging. Having previously worked with Scott, Brolin admitted initial struggles but called the project one of his most creatively fulfilling experiences. Directed by Scott, 'The Dog Stars' is an adaptation of Peter Heller’s novel featuring a star-studded cast navigating a post-apocalyptic world.