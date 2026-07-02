Vatican Excommunicates Breakaway Catholic Group as Schism Deepens

The Vatican Said On Thursday That Priests And Lay Catholics Who Are Part Of A Breakaway Rightwing Catholic Group That Ordained Bishops Without Pope Leos Approval Are In Schism With The Wider Church And Now Excommunicated In A Strong Decree

The Vatican has taken decisive action against the Society of St. Pius X, a right-wing Catholic group, by declaring all its members excommunicated. This follows the unauthorized ordination of bishops in Switzerland without papal consent, an act deemed a severe breach of Church law.

By ordaining bishops without Pope Leo's approval, the group has been declared in schism, marking a critical rupture within the Catholic Church. This move underscores the Society's longstanding rejection of the Second Vatican Council's landmark reforms.

The ruling from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith emphasizes the importance of papal authority and unity within the Church, particularly concerning key sacraments like marriage and confession, which the group now performs illicitly.