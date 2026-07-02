Vatican Excommunicates Breakaway Catholic Group as Schism Deepens
The Vatican has excommunicated the Society of St. Pius X, a right-wing Catholic group, for unauthorized ordination of bishops without papal approval. The decree, affecting all members, highlights the group's schism from the Church due to its rejection of the Second Vatican Council reforms.
The Vatican has taken decisive action against the Society of St. Pius X, a right-wing Catholic group, by declaring all its members excommunicated. This follows the unauthorized ordination of bishops in Switzerland without papal consent, an act deemed a severe breach of Church law.
By ordaining bishops without Pope Leo's approval, the group has been declared in schism, marking a critical rupture within the Catholic Church. This move underscores the Society's longstanding rejection of the Second Vatican Council's landmark reforms.
The ruling from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith emphasizes the importance of papal authority and unity within the Church, particularly concerning key sacraments like marriage and confession, which the group now performs illicitly.
ALSO READ
-
Vatican Clampdown: Excommunication Crisis Over Rogue Ordinations
-
Rupture in Faith: Excommunication of Ultra-Traditionalist Catholics
-
Vatican Excommunicates Right-Wing Catholic Group Over Unauthorized Ordinations
-
Bishops Breakaway: Schism in the Church over Unauthorized Ordination
-
Vatican vs. Vance: A Clash Over Immigration Views