Senior Chinese Lawmaker He Wei Will Attend The Funeral Of Late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei In Tehran

Senior Chinese lawmaker He Wei is set to attend the funeral of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, as confirmed by the Chinese foreign ministry.

The occasion, which He Wei will be part of, is scheduled for July 3, according to a spokesperson at a regular ministry briefing. He Wei serves as the vice chairman of China’s top legislative body, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Khamenei met his demise during the first day of Israeli and U.S. airstrikes against Iran on February 28. His state funeral will start in Tehran on July 4, concluding with his burial in the sacred northeastern city of Mashhad on July 9, as reported by Iranian state media.