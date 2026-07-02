EU’s OceanEye Initiative Boosts Global Ocean Observation

The Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS) and its European regional alliance, EuroGOOS, have welcomed the European Commission's new OceanEye initiative, describing it as a major step towards strengthening Europe's contribution to global ocean observation and intelligence. The initiative recognises ocean observation as essential public infrastructure that supports climate adaptation, environmental protection, coastal resilience, maritime safety, and the sustainable blue economy.

The programme includes an initial €50 million investment through Horizon Europe to enhance Europe's contribution to the global ocean observing system. The funding is expected to strengthen observation capabilities while improving coordination between European and international ocean monitoring efforts.

Better observations to improve forecasts worldwide

The initiative has received strong backing from the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which jointly sponsor GOOS. IOC Executive Secretary Vidar Helgesen said strengthening the global ocean observing system has become increasingly urgent as ocean conditions continue to change, describing ocean observation as critical infrastructure that supports the safety, wellbeing, and prosperity of all countries.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said Europe's investment would strengthen GOOS while improving global data exchange and weather and climate forecasting through WMO's international observation and prediction systems. Better ocean observations are expected to enhance forecasts, improve early warning systems, and help protect communities, livelihoods, and ecosystems around the world.

Partnership aims to build a stronger global network

GOOS and EuroGOOS said OceanEye creates an opportunity to bring together Europe's ocean observation community under a shared long-term vision. Joanna Post, Director of GOOS and Head of Observations, Data and Services at the IOC of UNESCO, said the initiative will build on existing scientific networks and expertise while supporting an open and coordinated approach that strengthens both European and global observation systems.

Renuka Badhe, Secretary General of EuroGOOS, said the European ocean observation community is encouraged by the European Commission's leadership in recognising the value of ocean monitoring. She added that OceanEye will improve coordination between European and international efforts while helping create a more integrated observation system that benefits science, society, and the global ocean economy. GOOS and EuroGOOS said they will continue working with the European Commission, Member States, and international partners to develop a resilient and sustainably funded global ocean observing network.