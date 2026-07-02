Cities Alive: The 2026 World Cup Experience Across North America

The 2026 World Cup is unfolding with vibrant energy across 16 cities in North America, each hosting international fans and transforming local stadiums into global soccer hotspots. Reuters photographers have captured scenes from every city, highlighting both the on-pitch drama and cultural exchanges occurring off the field.

In Mexico, cities like Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey reveal deep-rooted soccer traditions and vibrant fan engagement. Each locale embraces the sport, with Guadalajara paying homage to Pele’s legacy and fostering camaraderie between international supporters.

Across the U.S. and Canada, cities such as Miami, Houston, and Toronto experience unique cultural dynamics during the tournament. From Miami's Latin American flair to Seattle's festive streets and New York's iconic fan gatherings, these locations illustrate the remarkable unity and cultural celebration that the World Cup inspires.