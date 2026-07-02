Vatican Takes Strong Stance: Breakaway Group Excommunicated
The Vatican announced the excommunication of the Society of St. Pius X, a breakaway right-wing Catholic group, for ordaining bishops without papal approval. The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith issued this decree, warning that the group now illicitly celebrates sacraments, highlighting ongoing tensions over Church reforms.
The Vatican declared on Thursday the excommunication of priests and lay Catholics within the Society of St. Pius X, a group accused of ordaining bishops without the approval of Pope Leo. This action marks a significant schism between the breakaway group and the wider Church.
The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith emphasized that the group’s actions, including unauthorized sacraments, challenge the Church’s authority. The Society denies reforms established by the 1960s Second Vatican Council, maintaining its preference for traditional rites.
Reactions to the decree have been mixed, with members asserting their respect for the Pope despite the excommunication. The Vatican has reinforced its commitment to reforms, underscoring their importance to contemporary Catholic doctrine.