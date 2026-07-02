Vatican Takes Strong Stance: Breakaway Group Excommunicated

The Vatican Said On Thursday That Priests And Lay Catholics Who Are Part Of A Breakaway Rightwing Catholic Group That Ordained Bishops Without Pope Leos Approval Were In Schism With The Wider Church And Now Excommunicated In A Strong Decree

The Vatican declared on Thursday the excommunication of priests and lay Catholics within the Society of St. Pius X, a group accused of ordaining bishops without the approval of Pope Leo. This action marks a significant schism between the breakaway group and the wider Church.

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith emphasized that the group’s actions, including unauthorized sacraments, challenge the Church’s authority. The Society denies reforms established by the 1960s Second Vatican Council, maintaining its preference for traditional rites.

Reactions to the decree have been mixed, with members asserting their respect for the Pope despite the excommunication. The Vatican has reinforced its commitment to reforms, underscoring their importance to contemporary Catholic doctrine.