Pope Leo Said During His Inaugural Mass Last Year That He Would Seek To Unify The Catholic Church After Years Of Fraught Divisions And Vowed He Would Not Rule Like An Autocrat Over Its Billion Members But The Vaticans Decision On Thursday To Tell The Members Of A Breakaway Traditionalist Catholic Group That They Were Excommunicated Showed That He Is Also Not Afraid Of Making Firm Decisions

Pope Leo, determined to unify the Catholic Church, made a decisive move by excommunicating members of a traditionalist Catholic group for ordaining bishops without his consent. The move reflects his commitment to uphold church authority and the reforms of the Second Vatican Council.

Leo's leadership, influenced by decades of advocacy for Vatican reforms, is characterized by clear and firm decision-making. Despite being generally non-confrontational, he is unafraid to take necessary stands, as shown by his recent actions against both internal dissenters and external figures like U.S. President Donald Trump.

The pope's strict adherence to church teachings stresses the importance of papal authority in maintaining ecclesiastical continuity and unity. His decisions underline a clear message: alignment with the Church's mission and respect for its institutional integrity are non-negotiable.