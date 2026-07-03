Celebrity Tensions: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Opt Out of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reportedly skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding amid speculation of a strained friendship. Instead, the couple supported their daughter in a horse show in Lake Placid. Reports suggest tensions between Lively and Swift arose due to legal disputes and wedding non-invitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 12:21 IST
Celebrity Tensions: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Opt Out of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds (Photo/Instagram/@vancityreynolds). Image Credit: ANI

Amid swirling rumors of a rift, actor couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds chose to spend a weekend away from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding festivities, TMZ reported. Instead of participating in the high-profile event, the couple were seen passionately cheering for their daughter, Betty, at a horse show at a local farm in Lake Placid, New York, where she delivered an impressive second-place finish.

This absence from the star-studded celebration, located approximately four and a half hours away in New York City, adds fuel to the speculation of a distancing friendship between Swift and Lively. According to TMZ, the tensions reportedly stem from Swift being reluctantly embroiled in Lively's legal matter involving Justin Baldoni, which saw Swift subpoenaed before a withdrawal. Increasing the intrigue were past remarks from Lively referring to Swift as a 'dragon,' comments that had previously captured public attention.

The evolving narrative took another twist with reports of Lively's alleged exclusion from the wedding's guest list, interpreted by some observers as an indicator of unresolved issues. Meanwhile, Swift is said to be rekindling ties with other friends, such as Karlie Kloss. The wedding, set within a transformed Madison Square Garden, is slated to feature performances by noted artists like Stevie Nicks, Kenny Chesney, and potentially Ed Sheeran, with Paul McCartney in attendance, Page Six reported. Catering for the occasion was reportedly sourced from Swift's preferred New York dining spots, including Sartiano's.

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