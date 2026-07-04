Taylor Swift Marries Travis Kelce: An Unforgettable Union

American pop star Taylor Swift has married NFL player Travis Kelce in a private ceremony. The two celebrated with a spectacular event at Madison Square Garden. This event marks the culmination of their three-year love story, joining the worlds of music and sports in a celebrated union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Us Domestic News Briefs Us Judge Halts Philadelphias Ice Out Ban On Masked Federal Law Enforcement Agents A Federal Judge On Thursday Blocked Philadelphia From Enforcing A New City Law That Would Have Prohibited Federal Law Enforcement Agents From Wearing Masks | Updated: 04-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 18:29 IST
Taylor Swift Marries Travis Kelce: An Unforgettable Union
Taylor Swift

American pop sensation Taylor Swift has tied the knot with NFL star Travis Kelce, confirmed her publicist on Friday. The couple celebrated their union in a star-studded event at New York's Madison Square Garden, marking the zenith of a romance that began three years ago.

The announcement of their marriage highlighted the blending of two prominent worlds: music and sports. Swift, known for her chart-topping hits and numerous awards, has now taken this significant step, accompanied by Kelce, a notable Kansas City Chiefs player.

“JUST&T MARRIED!” was displayed proudly on the screens of Madison Square Garden, just as guests inside joined in the festive affair. This private ceremony was reported by the New York Post, with sources confirming the celebration prior to the public gathering.

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