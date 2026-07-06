Prince Harry's Solo Journey to Britain: Royal Protocol Clash

Prince Harry has arrived in the UK for a week of engagements without his wife Meghan and their children. He was reportedly denied accommodation at Buckingham Palace after failing to accept an invitation in time, indicating ongoing tensions with King Charles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prince Harry Has Arrived In Britain Ahead Of His Week Of Engagements | Updated: 06-07-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 23:03 IST
Prince Harry's Solo Journey to Britain: Royal Protocol Clash
Prince Harry

Prince Harry made an anticipated return to Britain, attending various engagements without the company of Meghan Markle or their children, ITV News confirmed on Monday.

Sources have disclosed that Harry was informed he wouldn't be able to stay at Buckingham Palace due to missing an invitation deadline. This incident highlights persistent strains in his relationship with King Charles.

The development adds another layer of complexity to the already intricate dynamics within the royal family amidst ongoing public interest.

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