Prince Harry's Solo Journey to Britain: Royal Protocol Clash

Prince Harry Has Arrived In Britain Ahead Of His Week Of Engagements

Prince Harry made an anticipated return to Britain, attending various engagements without the company of Meghan Markle or their children, ITV News confirmed on Monday.

Sources have disclosed that Harry was informed he wouldn't be able to stay at Buckingham Palace due to missing an invitation deadline. This incident highlights persistent strains in his relationship with King Charles.

The development adds another layer of complexity to the already intricate dynamics within the royal family amidst ongoing public interest.