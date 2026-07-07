Canada Strengthens Defense Ties with Europe Through Historic Submarine Deal

Canada has chosen Germany's TKMS to build up to 12 submarines, marking the country's largest historical procurement and extending its defense collaboration with Europe. The deal arrives ahead of a NATO summit focused on increasing military expenditure, with Canada poised to significantly bolster its naval capacity with this agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canada Said On Monday It Has Selected Germanys Tkms To Build Up To Submarines For Its Navy | Updated: 07-07-2026 03:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 03:50 IST
Canada Strengthens Defense Ties with Europe Through Historic Submarine Deal
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In a significant development in international defense collaboration, Canada announced on Monday that it has selected Germany’s TKMS to construct up to 12 submarines. This decision aligns with Canada’s strategic move to enhance defense ties with Europe, particularly as the upcoming NATO summit will emphasize increased military spending.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described this procurement as the largest in the nation’s history at a news conference in Halifax. The move signals Canada’s readiness to fortify its sovereignty and support allies in a globally uncertain environment. Though the cost remains undisclosed, the procurement aligns with ongoing pressure from the United States to boost defense expenditures.

The contract win for TKMS, featuring their 212CD class submarine, underscores a commitment to Arctic readiness and NATO interoperability, with delivery slated to begin by 2034. The deal further cements strategic ties between Canada, Germany, and Norway, marking a substantial milestone in Canada’s defense capability expansion.

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