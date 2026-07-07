Hugo Boss: Fashionable on the Soccer Sidelines
Despite not advancing to the World Cup quarter-finals, U.S. national team coach Mauricio Pochettino's attire—a Hugo Boss ensemble—garnered significant attention. His style choice, a blue virgin wool shirt, went viral, enhancing the brand's image and sales even amid Hugo Boss's financial challenges.
Mauricio Pochettino, the U.S. national soccer team coach, may not have led his team to the World Cup quarter-finals, but he certainly made headlines with his outfit. Pochettino's choice of a sleek blue Hugo Boss shirt by the pitch turned heads, offering the struggling fashion brand a dose of positive publicity.
Known for his belief in sartorial lucky charms, the 54-year-old Argentinian donned the $499 lightweight virgin wool shirt and pants throughout the tournament. His style caught the public's eye, with one Instagram user comparing him to Russell Crowe. Unfortunately, it did not stave off a crushing 4-1 defeat against Belgium.
The Hugo Boss shirt quickly went viral, leading to a surge in sales despite limited availability. An email from Hugo Boss confirmed the heightened customer interest, attributing a boost in brand perception to the media noise. The brand, which has faced financial hurdles, welcomed this unexpected interest as shares remain low despite a significant takeover offer.