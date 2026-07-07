Us National Soccer Team Coach Mauricio Pochettino Fell Short Of Getting The World Cup Cohosts Into The Quarterfinals But His Signature Attire By The Pitch A Sleek Blue Hugo Boss Shirt Stole The Show

Mauricio Pochettino, the U.S. national soccer team coach, may not have led his team to the World Cup quarter-finals, but he certainly made headlines with his outfit. Pochettino's choice of a sleek blue Hugo Boss shirt by the pitch turned heads, offering the struggling fashion brand a dose of positive publicity.

Known for his belief in sartorial lucky charms, the 54-year-old Argentinian donned the $499 lightweight virgin wool shirt and pants throughout the tournament. His style caught the public's eye, with one Instagram user comparing him to Russell Crowe. Unfortunately, it did not stave off a crushing 4-1 defeat against Belgium.

The Hugo Boss shirt quickly went viral, leading to a surge in sales despite limited availability. An email from Hugo Boss confirmed the heightened customer interest, attributing a boost in brand perception to the media noise. The brand, which has faced financial hurdles, welcomed this unexpected interest as shares remain low despite a significant takeover offer.