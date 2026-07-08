Thousands Gather in Najaf to Honor Slain Iranian Leader Khamenei

In a striking display of mourning, the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, reverberated with cries of grief as marchers followed the coffin of slain Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Holding portraits and chanting slogans, they expressed their political sentiments against the U.S. and Israel.

The procession, a significant event for Shi'ite Muslims given Najaf's religious importance, saw Iraqi and Iranian flags flying high, alongside banners of influential Iran-backed militias. The truck, carrying Khamenei's coffin, moved solemnly through throngs of devoted supporters.

The ceremonial arrival in Najaf, attended by top Iraqi and Iranian officials, marks a pivotal moment as the procession is expected to continue to Karbala before the coffin returns to Iran for its final rites.