Legal Battle Looms Over Duty-Free Nicotine Sales

An Indian Investigation Found That Mumbai International Airports Dutyfree Shops Run By Billionaire Gautam Adanis Business Group Breached The Law By Selling Nicotine Pouches

Mumbai international airport's duty-free shops, operated by the business group of billionaire Gautam Adani, are under investigation for allegedly selling nicotine pouches, deemed illegal by the Indian government. The government classifies nicotine pouches as a public health hazard, likening them to drugs under the regulatory framework.

Adani disputes these claims, arguing that the regulations governing drugs and cosmetics do not extend to duty-free sales, seeking judicial intervention. The case holds the potential to redefine how India manages sales at international hub points, with the government's victory possibly halting the sales of rapidly popular nicotine products.

Legal experts weigh in on the implications, suggesting that the duty-free shops' exemption from domestic laws is contestable. Meanwhile, government letters have requested the cessation of sales pending approval, emphasizing the hazardous nature of nicotine without proper certification.