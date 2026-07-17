First-Ever Halftime Show Set to Dazzle World Cup Final

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will feature the tournament's first halftime entertainment show, extending the halftime interval beyond 15 minutes due to stage installation and removal. This unprecedented show aligns with American sporting traditions like hydration breaks and championship rings for winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 20:41 IST
First-Ever Halftime Show Set to Dazzle World Cup Final
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Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will make history with the introduction of the tournament's first halftime entertainment show. This addition will cause the halftime interval to be extended beyond 15 minutes due to the time required to set up and dismantle the stage.

Broadcasting sources revealed that the installation of the stage for the 11-minute show is expected to take around seven minutes, with a similar amount of time needed to clear the pitch afterward. Current FIFA regulations permit a halftime break 'not exceeding 15 minutes,' but the planned setup will infringe upon this rule.

FIFA has not yet clarified how the extended interval aligns with the Law of the Game, but the halftime show introduces a new element reminiscent of American sporting events, adding to other traditions like mandatory hydration breaks and debut championship rings for the winners.

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